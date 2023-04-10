New Delhi: Fashion-focussed multi-brand retail chain Shoppers Stop on Monday announced the launch of the company’s plus sized private label under the ‘U R You’ brand.

This move is in line with the company’s attempts at strengthening its private brands, a key strategic pillar of growth, the company said in a statement. The brand will offer clothing for both men and women.

“Launch of U R You is not only in line with private brands being the strategic pillar of growth but also our purpose of inspiring our customers to look good and feel confident by fulfilling their lifestyle choices. There are very few brands that offer trendy fashion with larger sizes. U R You is set to fill this void with a stylish, affordable fashion collection," Venu Nair, customer care associate, MD and CEO, Shoppers Stop Ltd, said.

To be sure, Shoppers Stop offers 16 private brands and over 800 brands across categories. In fiscal 2022, the company’s private labels contributed to 13.7% of the retailer’s overall sales while repotting a 45% growth in business year-on-year. The company has identified private labels among its key pillars of growth apart from omni-channel commerce, beauty, and its loyalty program.

“Shoppers Stop recognises that every person deserves to feel confident and stylish. ‘U R You’ is a modern fashion brand that aims to become the go-to brand for plus-size customers offering sizes from 2 XL to 7 XL," the company said.

Several retailers have tried offering plus sized clothing to Indian shoppers in the past. With more shoppers wearing branded apparel demand for such clothing is set to go up.

Shoppers Stop Ltd. operates 97 department stores, apart from 8 premium home concept stores, 142 specialty beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced, SS Beauty and 25 Airport doors, occupying an area of 3.9 M sq. ft.