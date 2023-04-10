Shoppers Stop adds plus size private label1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 03:38 PM IST
Shoppers Stop offers 16 private brands and over 800 brands across categories. In fiscal 2022, the company’s private labels contributed to 13.7% of the retailer’s overall sales while repotting a 45% growth in business year-on-year
New Delhi: Fashion-focussed multi-brand retail chain Shoppers Stop on Monday announced the launch of the company’s plus sized private label under the ‘U R You’ brand.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×