Shoppers Stop looks to double its beauty business as global brands come knocking
Last year, its beauty distribution business partnered with Japanese firm Shiseido Asia Pacific to launch global makeup brand Nars Cosmetics in India. It is also slated to open Giorgio Armani beauty stores in the country.
The beauty business reported sales of ₹887 crore in FY24, up 10% from FY23.
Mumbai: Department store operator Shoppers Stop Ltd could double its beauty business in the next few years by partnering with more global brands and adding more standalone stores for existing brands, said Biju Kassim, the CEO of its beauty business. “If we really work around all the fundamentals well I think in the next three years for sure the beauty business could double," Kassim added.