Shoppers Stop names Venu Nair as MD & CEO

New Delhi: Department store chain Shoppers Stop Ltd., on Friday announced the appointment of Trent's Venu Nair as its managing director and chief executive officer effective 6 November, 2020.

Nair will take over the role from Rajiv Suri wh resigned in August, nearly two years after he was appointed, citing personal reasons.

Nair, who has been appointed to the role for period of three years, will lead the next phase of the chain's expansion, the company said in its filing late on Friday evening.

Nair joins the company from Trent Limited where he was appointed chief executive officer of its popular retail chain Westside earlier this year; he was chief commercial officer Trent Ltd (part of the Tata Group) prior to that. Prior to working with Trent, Nair was managing director, Marks & Spencer Reliance Pvt. Ltd. “Venugopal G Nair (Venu), is an international retail leader with 27 years of rich and varied experience in the retail and apparel industry across South Asia & Europe. Presently, Venu is the CEO, Westside at Trent Limited, since January 2020," the company said.

Covid-19 has disrupted several retail businesses and reset shopper behaviour.

“Venu has an exceptional leadership track record, strong international exposure, deep strategic expertise, and proven experience of driving transformation and managing technological disruption, which is the need of the hour. We believe that Venu is the right person to lead Shoppers in this critical phase and its next phase of growth," said B. S. Nagesh, chairman, Shoppers Stop.

Shoppers Stop runs 88 department stores in 44 cities; the company also operates premium home concept stores apart from 135 specialty beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Smash box, among others.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.