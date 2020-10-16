Shoppers Stop names Venu Nair as MD & CEO

Nair joins the company from Trent Limited where he was appointed chief executive officer of its popular retail chain Westside earlier this year; he was chief commercial officer Trent Ltd (part of the Tata Group) prior to that. Prior to working with Trent, Nair was managing director, Marks & Spencer Reliance Pvt. Ltd. “Venugopal G Nair (Venu), is an international retail leader with 27 years of rich and varied experience in the retail and apparel industry across South Asia & Europe. Presently, Venu is the CEO, Westside at Trent Limited, since January 2020," the company said.