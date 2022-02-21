NEW DELHI : Fashion and beauty retailer Shoppers Stop Ltd, that operates Shoppers Stop department stores, on Monday announced the launch of four new department stores in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Lucknow and Mumbai. The Mumbai store has been launched at the domestic wing of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Additionally, the company has opened one more outlet of SSBeauty in Mumbai which is its luxury beauty store brand.

Commenting on the expansion, Venugopal Nair, customer care associate, managing director and chief executive officer, Shoppers Stop Limited said, “Shoppers Stop is a bridge to luxury brand that ensures an impeccable customer shopping experience for its customers both offline and online. Keeping in sync with our expansion strategy, we have launched 5 stores, in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Lucknow, and Mumbai."

He added that with the new stores, the brand has enhanced its retail footprint across 86 departmental stores in 46 cities.

The company said beauty witnessed tremendous growth with the launch of SSBeauty stores, its standalone beauty format and the plan is to expand and open more stores this year.

With emphasis on omni-channel strategy, the brand is focusing on social shopping that gives customers a seamless experience from discovery to check-out. Better customer experience is reflected in the improved mobile application rating, the company said, adding that Shoppers Stop has invested ₹40 crore in digital to enhance the customer experience.

In an earlier interview to Mint, Venugopal Nair said, “Investment into omni-channel is the biggest priority for us and that's accelerated over the last year. All our stores are linked to Shoppersstop.com. That’s a unique advantage we have because we have large stores with a huge set of brands."

He said that they had added resources within their stores to be able to fulfil orders and ship from the stores. “Majority of our stores now have an area for us to be able to pick-and-pack and ship to our customers," he added.

Shoppers Stop stores retail more 500 international and national brands such as MAC Cosmetics, Vero Moda, Cover Story and Only, along with exclusive brands like Kashish, LIFE, Fratini, Arcelia and many more.

The company also runs 130 specialty beauty stores for brands including M.A.C, Estée Lauder and Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Smashbox, Jo Malone and furnishings retail chain Home Stop.

Shoppers Stop also operates one of the country's longest running loyalty program 'First Citizen'.

