New Delhi: Fashion department store chain Shoppers Stop on Monday said it has on-boarded actor Sanya Malhotra as the brand ambassador for its select private brands.

The move will help the company draw more consumer focus on its private labels that it said are an “important strategic pillar".

“This is in sync with Shoppers Stop’s strategy to strengthen engagement with women shoppers and simultaneously build their private label portfolio," the company said. The retailer has private labels across the apparel and beauty categories.

Venu Nair, Customer Care Associate, MD and CEO at Shoppers Stop said, “Private brands continue to be a strategic pillar for Shoppers Stop. We maintain significant emphasis on increasing our private brands share. We are confident that having Sanya Malhotra for our private brands will help create a better resonance with our consumers. She beautifully fits in with the brand’s ethos and has a great persona to connect with the customers across geographies."

The chain’s private branded sales grew by 9.4% for the year ended 31 March 2022. Overall their contribution to sales grew too in the same period accounting for 13.2% of overall sales.

“The segment accounted for 13% of the overall sales and within apparels it contributed 19%. Private brand contribution on online sales was 20%. Newly launched brands—ethnic inspired men’s brand—Bandeya, up 52% versus FY21 while the women Indian wear brand, Kashish was up 56% versus FY21. Women’s western brand, Insense saw a major growth of 83% versus FY21," the company said as part of is March quarter and full-year earnings released late last month.