Shoppers Stop’s investors await faster recovery after sluggish Q2FY21

Shares of the retailer, Shoppers Stop Ltd, have declined by a massive 57% from their pre-covid highs in January. Given the pressure on discretionary spending in a post covid-19 world, performance of the stock is not surprising. Moreover, improvement in the September quarter has been slow. During the June quarter, revenues had declined by a whopping 93.5% year-on-year, reflecting the significant impact of the harsh lockdown. As the lockdown eased and shopping malls started to reopen, the September quarter revenue decline was contained to 65%. Last quarter’s performance was adversely hit owing to intermittent lockdowns and 20% lower number of operating days year-on-year.

Loss at the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) level dropped to Rs34.7 crore in the September quarter from Rs102.4 crore in the June quarter.

The company’s cost savings in the half year ending September (H1FY20) stood at Rs314 crore and that’s commendable. There were significant savings on rentals in H1FY20. Rentals for the December and March quarter are under re-negotiation. Overall, for fiscal year 2021, Shoppers Stop is planning cost savings worth Rs450 crore.

After a washout H1FY20, the December quarter may bring more respite thanks to the festival season. Even so, Shoppers Stop faces more challenges in the retail sector compared to peers.

Analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a report on 20 October, “The contribution of private products to revenue is still extremely low. Furthermore, competitors such as Pantaloons, Max, Reliance Trends, FBB, Westside, and Zudio are better placed to attract customers within this price range."

Additionally, it’s not as if Shoppers Stop was having a great run before covid-19 struck. As the adjacent chart shows, revenue growth has been rather disappointing even prior to the health crisis.

In a report on 20 October, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd said, “The planned rights issue should ease liquidity concerns to certain extent and address the negative net worth." The brokerage firm added, “Recovery remains slow due to higher exposure to malls and Western region which are yet to fully recover."

Many hope the appointment of a new chief executive officer, Venugopal G Nair, effective 6 November would assist in reviving the fortunes of the company.

For now, the meaningful correction in Shoppers Stop's shares this year, suggests investors are factoring the pessimism to a good extent.