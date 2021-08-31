Shoppers Stop Ltd., that operates a chain department stores on Tuesday announced the sale of its controlling stake in its subsidiary Crossword Bookstores to owners of Agarwal Business House for an estimated ₹41.6 crore as the chain expands focus on its core business.

Shoppers Stop shall divest 51% stake—expected to be completed within 15 days—and another 39% in the next 12 months, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The sale has been made to Dinesh Gupta, Aakash Gupta and Family—owners of Agarwal Business House, Pune—pursuant to the share purchase agreement between Shoppers Stop and ABH signed on August 31, 2021, it said.

“Under the agreement, ABH will take over all the assets and brand. Any liabilities will be adjusted for arriving at the final consideration," the company said in a statement.

The sale of the Crossword Bookstores is consistent with the company's strategic plans, which is to focus on its core business and expand its strategic pillars viz, First Citizen, private labels, beauty and most importantly, its omni-channel business, which has grown more than three times in the last one year, Shoppers Stop added.

Shoppers Stop acquired a majority stake in Crossword Bookstores in 2005; it subsequently increased its stake in the retailer. The chain sells books, toys, confectionary and stationery, and stationery.

The Crossword business has been a laggard for several years.

The pandemic has also been particularly hard on offline retailers that have faced temporary store closures since March 2020.

In the last financial year, the company shuttered several stores—bringing the total number of stores down to 29 from 41, the company said in its annual report for the year. For the year ended 31 March 2021, Crossword posted net loss of ₹12.91 crores with a revenue of ₹21.58 crores.

“The covid-19 pandemic and the nation-wide lockdown during the year under review severely affected operations of Crossword. Crossword has increased its focus on online sales and is taking various initiatives to meet the challenging business environment being faced by it," the company said in its report.

The company also took impairment in the business. “Whilst Crossword continues to take steps to revamp its operations (including store right sizing, and brand positioning). The gestation period to achieve the desired level of turnaround is taking longer than previously envisaged. Based on a business valuation, the Company has recognised impairment loss of Rs22.40 crores during the year with respect to its total equity investment and financial assistance of Rs68.72 crores," it said in its annual report for the last fiscal.

The move marks continued business transformation that Shoppers Stop set out since March 2020.

“Selling the books’ business is an important part of that strategy," said Venu Nair, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

“This represents another step in our progress to elevate Shoppers Stop to a customer focused, omni-channel retailer, to enable us to deliver on the promises we make to our customers and shareholders. Most importantly, we are selling Crossword Bookstores to our franchisee ABH, who has been in this business for more than two decades and are extremely passionate about the book business," Nair said.

“The move is a positive from the perspective of reducing loss making units and focusing on its core apparel store and beauty brands business," said Abneesh Roy, executive director, institutional equities, Edelweiss Securities.

