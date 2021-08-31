Shoppers Stop sells Crossword chain of book stores

The company also took impairment in the business. “Whilst Crossword continues to take steps to revamp its operations (including store right sizing, and brand positioning). The gestation period to achieve the desired level of turnaround is taking longer than previously envisaged. Based on a business valuation, the Company has recognised impairment loss of Rs22.40 crores during the year with respect to its total equity investment and financial assistance of Rs68.72 crores," it said in its annual report for the last fiscal.

