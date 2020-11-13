Shoppers Stop to launch 300 crore rights issue on 27 November

MUMBAI: Shoppers Stop Ltd on Friday said its board has approved raising ₹300 crore via a rights issue.

In a filing to the exchanges, the company said the issue will be priced at ₹140 per share. The issue will open on 27 November and closed on 31 December.

For the September quarter, the company reported a net loss of ₹97.70 crore, higher than ₹8.18 crore a year ago. Revenue fell 65.7% to ₹296.98 crore.

The company added that it has appointed Venugopal G Nair as its managing director and chief executive officer. Nair will take charge from 6 November.

At 0135pm, the stock was up 3.5% to ₹188.60 on the BSE, while India's benchmark Sensex was down 0.09% at 43319.89 points.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via