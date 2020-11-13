Home >Companies >News >Shoppers Stop to launch 300 crore rights issue on 27 November
Shoppers Stop stock closed 5.92% up at Rs571.25 on BSE. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint
Shoppers Stop stock closed 5.92% up at Rs571.25 on BSE. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

Shoppers Stop to launch 300 crore rights issue on 27 November

1 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2020, 01:44 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • For the September quarter, the company reported a net loss of 97.70 crore, higher than 8.18 crore a year ago. Revenue fell 65.7% to 296.98 crore

MUMBAI: Shoppers Stop Ltd on Friday said its board has approved raising 300 crore via a rights issue.

In a filing to the exchanges, the company said the issue will be priced at 140 per share. The issue will open on 27 November and closed on 31 December.

For the September quarter, the company reported a net loss of 97.70 crore, higher than 8.18 crore a year ago. Revenue fell 65.7% to 296.98 crore.

The company added that it has appointed Venugopal G Nair as its managing director and chief executive officer. Nair will take charge from 6 November.

At 0135pm, the stock was up 3.5% to 188.60 on the BSE, while India's benchmark Sensex was down 0.09% at 43319.89 points.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout