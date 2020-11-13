Shoppers Stop to launch 300 crore rights issue on 27 November

Shoppers Stop to launch ₹300 crore rights issue on 27 November1 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2020, 01:44 PM IST
- For the September quarter, the company reported a net loss of ₹97.70 crore, higher than ₹8.18 crore a year ago. Revenue fell 65.7% to ₹296.98 crore
MUMBAI: Shoppers Stop Ltd on Friday said its board has approved raising ₹300 crore via a rights issue.
In a filing to the exchanges, the company said the issue will be priced at ₹140 per share. The issue will open on 27 November and closed on 31 December.
For the September quarter, the company reported a net loss of ₹97.70 crore, higher than ₹8.18 crore a year ago. Revenue fell 65.7% to ₹296.98 crore.
The company added that it has appointed Venugopal G Nair as its managing director and chief executive officer. Nair will take charge from 6 November.
At 0135pm, the stock was up 3.5% to ₹188.60 on the BSE, while India's benchmark Sensex was down 0.09% at 43319.89 points.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.