Shoppers Stop to launch 300 crore rights issue on 27 November

Shoppers Stop to launch ₹300 crore rights issue on 27 November1 min read . 01:44 PM IST
- For the September quarter, the company reported a net loss of ₹97.70 crore, higher than ₹8.18 crore a year ago. Revenue fell 65.7% to ₹296.98 crore
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
MUMBAI: Shoppers Stop Ltd on Friday said its board has approved raising ₹300 crore via a rights issue.
MUMBAI: Shoppers Stop Ltd on Friday said its board has approved raising ₹300 crore via a rights issue.
In a filing to the exchanges, the company said the issue will be priced at ₹140 per share. The issue will open on 27 November and closed on 31 December.
In a filing to the exchanges, the company said the issue will be priced at ₹140 per share. The issue will open on 27 November and closed on 31 December.
For the September quarter, the company reported a net loss of ₹97.70 crore, higher than ₹8.18 crore a year ago. Revenue fell 65.7% to ₹296.98 crore.
The company added that it has appointed Venugopal G Nair as its managing director and chief executive officer. Nair will take charge from 6 November.
At 0135pm, the stock was up 3.5% to ₹188.60 on the BSE, while India's benchmark Sensex was down 0.09% at 43319.89 points.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.