Shoppers Stop to sell Nars Cosmetics in India after pact with Japan’s Shiseido2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 10:56 AM IST
- Through the partnership, Japan’s Shiseido Group will officially launch its make-up brand, Nars Cosmetics in India in the second half of 2023
New Delhi: Shiseido Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. on Thursday signed a strategic distribution partnership agreement with Global SS Beauty Brands Ltd, a subsidiary of department store chain Shoppers Stop, to expand its brand footprint in India.
