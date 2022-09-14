Shoppers Stop to stock D2C brands from GOAT Brand Labs

Shoppers Stop to stock D2C brands from GOAT Brand Labs1 min read . 01:31 PM IST
As part of this collaboration, lifestyle women’s brands such as The Label life and Abhisthi, will now be available at Shoppers Stop stores and website
New Delhi: Department store chain Shoppers Stop will stock and sell direct-to-consumer brands from the GOAT Brand Labs’ portfolio, the two said in a statement on Wednesday.
“This collaboration will enable GOAT Brand Labs’ direct-to-consumer lifestyle brands to leverage Shopper Stop’s powerful pan India omni-channel presence and its in-depth sector-specific expertise to assist young brands in scaling and growing at a faster pace. It will also enable the two entities to draw upon each other’s strengths to effortlessly serve India’s growing and evolved customer base," the companies said in a statement announcing the partnership.
As part of this collaboration, lifestyle women’s brands such as The Label life and Abhisthi, will now be available at Shoppers Stop stores and website, followed by TrueBrowns among others.
To be sure, Tiger Global backed GOAT Brand Labs, works as an aggregator of direct-to-consumer brands. In June—the company raised $50 million in fresh capital from new and existing investors. New investors who invested in the Series A1 round include Winter Capital, 9Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, Vivriti Capital and Oxyzo, G Brand Labs said in a statement in June.
The company’s portfolio of direct-to-consumer brands includes The Label Life, a celebrity-styled lifestyle brand, Voylla, a fashion jewellery brand, trueBrowns & Abhishti, an Indian wear brand, Frangipani, a children wear brand, Neemli and Nutriglow, a beauty and skin care and Doggie Dabbas, a petcare brand.
The company has also purchased long-term rights for Pepe Inner fashion.
GOAT brands have a unique set of D2C brands that will appeal to a younger audience and help Shoppers Stop onboard new customers, said Venu Nair, Customer Care Associate, MD and CEO at Shoppers Stop Ltd.
Rishi Vasudev, CEO and co-founder, GOAT Brand Labs, said the move is aimed at scaling the company’s brands across both online and offline channels.
“Even though GOAT Brand Labs acquires digitally native brands, our strategy has always been to adopt an omni-channel approach. And to do that, we have partnered with the best in the country, Shoppers Stop. Together, we have used customer insights and demand planning to decide the first cohort of stores to launch our brands in," said Vasudev.
Shoppers Stop operates 90 departmental stores in 48 cities; the company also operates premium home concept stores (10 stores), 130 specialty beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Smash box, Jo Malone, and Arcelia and 23 Airport doors.