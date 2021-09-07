Shoppers Stop to work with Accenture to speed up digital presence

NEW DELHI: Retail chain Shoppers Stop Ltd is collaborating with Accenture to push digital commerce transformation across multiple retail channels, as it looks to improve profitability and shift to more sales to digital channels.

The move comes as the coronavirus pandemic has prompted retailers to take a hard look at their brick-and-mortar presence. As intermittent lockdowns impact footfalls in stores, retailers have had to build strong digital channels to reach shoppers.

Through its partnership with Accenture, Shoppers Stop plans to strengthen its digital platform backed by real-time data and analytics across the value chain - from customer experience and supply chain operations to sales and last mile delivery.

The move will help Shoppers Stop across its marketing as well as online commerce operations.

“Providing a single view of customer and market insights for faster and informed decision-making, the platform optimizes customer targeting and contextual marketing with the goal of improving customer satisfaction and revenue. Further, the advanced user interface and user experience are enabling Shoppers Stop customers with a seamless experience across the “browse, search, order and return" stages of the shopping lifecycle, helping bridge the gap between physical and digital touch-points," it said.

To be sure, Shoppers Stop has been pushing omnichannel growth strategy since the second half of 2020.

Contribution of sales via omni-channel formats stood at 6% of its business in the March quarter. The retailer already sells via its own website, it also offers services over WhatsApp.

The company plans to achieve profitable growth from its digital commerce business over the next three years.

Omni-channel commerce has been a huge focus area for the retailer, said Venu Nair, managing director and chief executive officer, Shoppers Stop.

“By collaborating with Accenture, we want to further strengthen our digital commerce strategy for greater reach and access and also improve the overall shopping experience of our customers," said Nair.

Shoppers Stop operates 83 department stores in 44 cities, the company also operates premium home concept stores and 127 specialty beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Smash box, Jo Malone and Arcelia.

