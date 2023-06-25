Gulf’s Shorooq Partners looking to tap into Indian gaming market

Gulf’s Shorooq Partners looking to tap into Indian gaming market1 min read 25 Jun 2023, 10:20 PM IST
Shorooq’s move comes at a time international investors are scrambling to pump money in the Indian gaming landscape, a $3 billion market as of 2023, and billed to grow to over $6 billion by 2026, according to Mordor Intelligence
Shorooq Partners, an early-stage tech venture capital investor in the Middle East, is evaluating investments in Indian gaming startups, a top executive said.
