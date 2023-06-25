Gulf’s Shorooq Partners looking to tap into Indian gaming market

Shorooq Partners, an early-stage tech venture capital investor in the Middle East, is evaluating investments in Indian gaming startups, a top executive said.

The VC firm, which has in the past backed a few tech companies in South Asia, launched a Gametech-focused program in 2021, and is scouting for Indian gaming companies, said Tarek Fouad, partner and head of gaming investments, Shorooq Partners.

“We would love to see the next Twitch. Loco, for example, is a great company from India, building the Twitch for the region. We would like to see narrative and IP or content built with a MENA region and its culture because the majority of these games come from abroad today," said Fouad.

Loco, a Mumbai-based games streaming platform startup, last year raised $42 million to scale and become what it has described to some investors as “Twitch for India." It has on board several gaming publishers such as PUBG Corporation, Activision Blizzard and Riot Games for licensing.

Shorooq’s move comes at a time international investors are scrambling to pump money in the Indian gaming landscape, a $3 billion market as of 2023, and billed to grow to over $6 billion by 2026, according to Mordor Intelligence.

Meanwhile, industry experts said Shorooq is expected to launch a $20 million Gametech Fund over the next few months.

Being the largest market for online gaming globally, India overtook China in total downloads this year with a 17% share of global game downloads.

Fouad and his team are looking at Indian companies under three broad categories, which includes gaming software players, streaming platforms and game studios building ‘AA’ or ‘AAA’ games.

“We would be investing in global gaming companies and help them expand into the (Gulf) region. We will definitely be looking at companies from India in three categories, one, game studios that are building for web2, or web3, applications or narratives and mainly for the PC and console genre. These are building AA or AAA games and would want to ship them on PC or console," Fouad said.

In terms of genre, it is looking at first person and third person shooter games. “We’re looking at strategy and adventure genres, ones that have open exploration environments in it, and are kind of never-ending games in that sense. So statutory shooter games and open exploration adventure genres are the main ones that we want to focus on," Fouad said.

Shorooq is also looking at Indian companies building software for games. “We’re also excited about companies in India that are building software for games, games engines, the next Unity or Unreal platforms in that sense, or those who are building LiveOps and DevOps software" he said.

India currently accounts for 20% of the deal flow that we see globally.

A report by EY-FICCI highlighted that India had over 400 million online gamers as of 2023, with around a quarter playing regularly. Real money gaming accounted for three-fourth of segment revenue. It added that Indians will spend more on online gaming than on films by 2025.

The VC firm has made 180 investments so far in over 65 companies across sectors.

“We have around seven offices to ensure that we add value and not just invest. This is for gaming companies coming from abroad as this is not the US or India or China, where it’s a massive market. MENA is a very fragmented market, and you need to know the different nuances for each market," said Fouad.