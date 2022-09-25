Short sellers upended a small farm real-estate Company. this is what it looked like

Mr. Marchiony said in his deposition he was in regular contact with Mr. Mathews through June and early July, speaking by phone or emailing once or twice a week. In emails produced through Farmland’s lawsuit, Mr. Marchiony and Mr. Mathews shared research on land values. They also emailed about whether two individuals who had received loans from Farmland were so-called related parties to the company. Mr. Mathews would later say in his article that they were—which can run afoul of regulations.