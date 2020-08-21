Short video apps show influencers the money

Madhavan said the value of an influencer is driven by their face value, not just their follower count. That means an influencer who has presence across myriad platforms, such as Instagram and YouTube, will be more valuable than the ones on TikTok. TV celebrities and singers cost even more. “All the dealing and contracts are for 4-6 months," he said. “The strategy for all platforms is the same. They will try and help influencers grow on the platform, which increases the future stickiness for these influencers," he added. Comedy, tech and fashion are among the most relevant influencers, while gaming and travel influencers are in low demand.