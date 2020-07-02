Short video platform Likee delists from app stores in India to comply with ban

After Bytedance’s TikTok, Helo and Vigo Video, both video services from Bigo Technologies have also gone off the app stores. Short video platform, Likee, today announced that it’s temporarily pulling its app from Google Play and Apple’s App Store. The platform is owned by Singapore-based Bigo Technology, which also owns Bigo Live and had gone off the stores this morning.

“The Government of India issued an interim order on 29 June 2020 to block 59 mobile apps, including Likee. We respect the Indian government’s order and have temporarily taken off Likee from Google Play and App Store, and have suspended service in India until there is further clarity provided on this matter," the company said in a statement.

“To obey the government instruction, our R&D team worked around the clock to ensure the service shutdown. Likee is under the Singapore-based Bigo Technology and we hold utmost priority to the compliance of all local laws as well as the privacy and data security of all our users. We will be working closely with the Indian government under the local legal framework," the company added in its statement.

Likee’s statement, unsurprisingly, is quite similar to the one issued by Bigo Live, which went off the stores earlier this morning.

All 59 of the apps on the government’s banned list have now been removed from the Google and Apple app stores. In a statement from a Google spokesperson earlier today, the company said it was in the process of blocking access to the apps that remained on the Play Store after the ban.

TikTok and Helo, which are both owned by Chinese Bytedance had delisted themselves from the stores the day after the ban was announced. Companies whose apps have been banned are now going to meet the government and make a representation to them about the order.

