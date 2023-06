Telecom service providers eyeing the 700MHz band in the next 5G spectrum auction may face disappointment as there would not be enough airwaves available with the government to put them on sale.

The current availability of only 5MHz spectrum in the 700MHz band is inadequate for any service provider to offer 5G services in that band, two senior telecom officials said, requesting anonymity.

“After giving 700MHz spectrum to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and the Indian Railways, there’s only 5MHz units left. Even if some airwaves, unused by some agencies, are taken back, it may only come to a maximum of 10MHz, which will not be of use to anyone wanting to offer 5G SA (standalone) services," one of the two officials said.

BSNL has been given 10MHz of spectrum in the 700MHz frequency range as part of the latest ₹89,047 crore revival package. The government also allotted 5MHz to the Indian Railways in 2021 for captive use.

A second official said the telecom department is assessing spectrum availability across all bands in preparation for the next round of auctions. “All available spectrum will be put up for auction. Some new bands are also being considered. In 700MHz, whatever is there will be put up, but it may not be adequate."

The Centre plans to hold the next round of auctions in the fourth quarter of the fiscal.

SA and NSA are technologies used for providing 5G services. SA or standalone networks are independent 5G networks that offer all benefits of 5G but are more expensive to build and deploy. NSA or non-standalone networks, on the other hand, are built on top of existing 4G infrastructure and therefore are less expensive to deploy. Both standards use different frequencies of airwaves and have varying propagation capabilities but are used globally for providing 5G services.

The 700MHz band is considered ideal for providing 5G SA services, which is considered more advanced as it can offer faster data speeds and lower latency. Since it is the technology that all carriers will have to adopt eventually, telcos that do not already have 700MHz spectrum would have to acquire it in the upcoming auctions or face a competitive disadvantage.

Reliance Jio was the sole company in the previous auction to pick up 10MHz airwaves in the 700MHz band across all 22 circles. The carrier has launched services as ‘True 5G’ in more than 2,300 cities and towns since October 2022.

Rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea gave the 700MHz band a miss but picked up airwaves in the 3.3-3.5GHz band, which is used for providing 5G NSA services. Jio also bought airwaves in this band. The unavailability of the 700MHz band could create problems for Bharti Airtel if they were to bid for the airwaves in the FY24 auctions. To be sure, company executives have said they did not bid for the pricier 700MHz airwaves since they were deploying NSA and their existing spectrum holding other than the 3.3 GHz band was adequate for 5G in the immediate term.

However, they had added that Airtel would also move to 5G SA and acquire spectrum according to their needs.