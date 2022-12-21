‘Short-term hurdles ahead, but India will sail through them’

Investments are already happening. If I were to tell you about the value of private sector capex projects tha have been announced, in Q2 of FY23, it stood at ₹3.3 trillion. In Q2 of FY22, it was at ₹2.7 trillion, and in the same period of FY21, it was at ₹1.2 trillion. FY21 was the middle of covid. In FY22, we were just starting to come out of covid, and today we are almost out of covid. There has also been some sort of private investment by stealth. In the case of nearly ₹8 trillion of capacity, which was either under-utilized or unutilized, given that it was in NCLT, ownership has changed hands, and these assets are now being put to productive use. This is also unlocking capacity. If you look at brownfield and greenfield investments, it is more than a trickle now.