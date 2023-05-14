Short-term volatility in shares not a worry: Nadir Godrej4 min read . Updated: 14 May 2023, 10:49 PM IST
He delved into future plans for Godrej Capital, Godrej Industries’ chemicals vertical, as well as Godrej Agrovet, besides the international market strategy for Godrej Consumer.
Godrej Industries’ chairman Nadir Godrej said that the promoter family would continue to purchase shares in group companies if they perceive short-term undervaluation. Family businesses tend to be somewhat immune to market fluctuations as they are oriented towards the long term, he added. He also delved into future plans for Godrej Capital, Godrej Industries’ chemicals vertical, as well as Godrej Agrovet, besides the international market strategy for Godrej Consumer. Edited excerpts:
