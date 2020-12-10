Should Franklin investors vote a 'yes' or a 'no'?

MUMBAI: The approximately 300,000 investors of the six Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund debt schemes, which were frozen on 23 April 2020, will get a say on whether to wind them up or not. The e-vote will take place from 26-28 December, and again on 29 December.

The “yes" vote will be a go-ahead for the winding up of the schemes, while a “no" vote would reopen the schemes and force the asset management company to start processing redemptions on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The interests of all investors are not aligned. Out of the 300,000 unitholders in the six schemes, 190,000 have investments below ₹2 lakh, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund’s petition in the Supreme Court showed. With many of the six schemes accumulating large cash levels from interest and principal repayments, several small investors will be able to exit without the schemes being forced to sell their holdings at a discount. However, a preferential exit for small investors is not on the table in the vote in December.

The “yes" vote logic

Franklin Templeton has urged investors to cast a “yes" vote arguing that the alternative will be a disorderly situation where a flood of redemptions will force the AMC to sell the schemes’ holdings at steep losses.

Typically, large savvy investors tend to be the quickest to act in such situations (“no" vote) rather than retail investors, and they are the ones who would benefit, financial advisers have argued. “An orderly exit is more likely to return an investor’s capital than a disorderly exit. In case of a vote against winding up, there is likely to be a disorderly exit and the schemes might be forced to sell holdings at steep discounts to meet redemptions. So, on balance, I would think that voting for the winding up is in the interest of investors," said Vishal Dhawan, founder, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.

The “no" vote logic

On the flip side, Chennai Financial Markets and Accountability (CFMA), an investor group, has asked investors to vote “no". According to CFMA, voting “yes" will “regularize" the winding up decision taken by Franklin Templeton in April and be tantamount to agreeing to any losses that the schemes’ portfolio might incur. Investors would be risking further erosion of the principal amount, particularly due to the illiquid nature of the holdings, and would sign up for a long wait to recover their money, a bulletin put out by CFMA argued.

Investors who have approached the courts against Franklin Templeton feel that a “yes" vote may diminish their chance at court-ordered compensation. “If Franklin is found guilty on any counts of reckless investments, then as per the regulations, they would have to bear the financial loss caused to the unitholders which basically refers to the haircuts on sale of the assets at a reduced price. In such circumstances, if the unitholders vote ‘yes’, it would give relaxation to Franklin as they can then await for the maturity date of the investments. The winding up provisions under the Sebi regulations do not provide for any time limit within which the amounts have to be distributed back to the unitholders and there is no form of compensation for such delayed distribution of assets which would work in favour of the delinquent trustees/AMC," said Paritosh Gupta, a lawyer for the Khambatta family, who is a party to the Franklin Templeton litigation.

“For schemes where substantial amounts have been generated, the unitholders may vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ depending on whether they believe that Franklin is guilty of contraventions or not; but in schemes where only marginal amounts have been received or no amounts have been received as yet, it would be in the interest of unitholders to hold Franklin responsible for such a situation by voting ‘no’ rather than rationalizing their move and waiting for ultimate disbursement which may take years," added Gupta.

In case of a “no" vote and consequent reopening of the Franklin schemes, experts are of the view that investors should immediately exit since redemptions will be honoured on a first-come-first-serve basis. Those later in the queue may get stuck with more illiquid holdings. “Investors should immediately redeem whatever amount can come. It is possible that the court may impose some cap on redemptions," said Viral Bhatt, founder, Money Mantra, a Mumbai-based mutual fund distributor.

