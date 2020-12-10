Should Franklin investors vote a 'yes' or a 'no'?

Investors who have approached the courts against Franklin Templeton feel that a “yes" vote may diminish their chance at court-ordered compensation. “If Franklin is found guilty on any counts of reckless investments, then as per the regulations, they would have to bear the financial loss caused to the unitholders which basically refers to the haircuts on sale of the assets at a reduced price. In such circumstances, if the unitholders vote ‘yes’, it would give relaxation to Franklin as they can then await for the maturity date of the investments. The winding up provisions under the Sebi regulations do not provide for any time limit within which the amounts have to be distributed back to the unitholders and there is no form of compensation for such delayed distribution of assets which would work in favour of the delinquent trustees/AMC," said Paritosh Gupta, a lawyer for the Khambatta family, who is a party to the Franklin Templeton litigation.