Irish-American professional services company, Accenture posted healthy quarterly earnings, however, the limelight would be its fractional cut in revenue guidance. However, experts believe that there is no significant cut to Accenture's organic growth guidance and along with its robust bookings, hints for a largely stable demand ahead. Testing period awaits for the IT sector, especially due to banking systems turmoil in the US and Europe. Accenture is likely to face the heat at a certain degree over the lost confidence in banks. However, the brokerage expects Indian IT companies likely to bode well. At home, tech giants such as TCS and Infosys are top picks.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}