Should you invest in Bajaj Auto shares after Q1 earnings?

Mansi Lall- Research Associate at Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Domestic 2W sales continue to remain impact. High competition in the premium space has led to market share loss for Bajaj over the past couple of years. Domestic 2W market share has witnessed loss of ~380bps in 1QFY23 impacted by chip issue. However, some uptick can be expected led by festive season and opening up of colleges and offices. Exports demand will likely remain steady. Export contribution to the overall mix has increased sharply - currently 62% of the mix vs ~50% earlier). However, global recession fears could impact volumes in the near term."