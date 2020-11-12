Shree Cement's premium valuation gets support from its decent Q2 earnings

The Shree Cement Ltd stock rose more than a per cent in opening trade on Thursday following its decent September quarter earnings.

Pan-india focused Shree Cement Ltd posted decent volumes growth of 14% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 6.5 million tonnes. According to analysts, this is largely in-line with expectations. It should be noted that the cement sector has surprised the Street with stellar volumes growth performance in the September quarter aided by pent-up demand from semi-urban and rural areas. Also, the commentary by cement manufacturers on demand outlook has been largely positive.

According to analysts at Reliance Securities Ltd, average realization of Rs4,555 per tonne, although marginally down on a sequential and annual basis, was around Rs95 per tonne higher than their estimate.

Benign input prices and cost saving measures aided the company's operating performance. Ebitda grew by 17% y-o-y and 41% quarter-on-quarter to Rs990 crore. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. But the recent rise in costs of key inputs such as imported petroleum coke and coal, is likely to lead to cost inflation, which can impact operating performance going ahead.

The company's standalone performance was better than its consolidated results. Net profit on a standalone basis grew 77% y-o-y to Rs547.25 crore. On a consolidated basis, profit grew 68.4% y-o-y to Rs527.87 crore. The latter was impacted by the subdued business at its UAE unit, which reported a loss of Rs1.9 crore compared with a profit in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, the Shree Cement stock trades at a one year forward EV/Ebitda of 24 times. EV stands for enterprise value. It is the most expensive listed Indian cement stock. Peers Ultratech Cement Ltd and ACC Ltd are trading at much lower multiples of around 15 times and 11 times, respectively.

According to foreign brokerage house CLSA, the company's growth potential and superior return profile justify the current valuations. The brokerage has upgraded the stock to 'outperform' and raised its target prices from Rs21,000 earlier to Rs23,500.

Another brokerage house Macquarie shares the optimism on the stock. It maintains an 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs25,259 per share. Solid earnings delivery in Q2 was driven by healthy realization, it added.

