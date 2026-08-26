Shree Naman Group wins bids for JW Marriott Bengaluru, Crowne Plaza Pune at ₹1,800 crore

Mumbai-based Shree Naman Group, which owns the luxury Sofitel Mumbai BKC and midscale Ibis Mumbai BKC hotels, has won bids for a JW Marriott hotel in Bengaluru and a Crowne Plaza hotel in Pune, with an enterprise value of around ₹1,800 crore, three people familiar with the deals said.
The real estate developer was selected as the successful bidder for the two Advantage Raheja Group properties following a six-month bidding process under the insolvency resolution mechanism, the people said on condition of anonymity.