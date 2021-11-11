Mumbai: Shriram Capital Ltd on Thursday announced the appointment of Ajay Thomas John as chief digital officer to lead the digital transformation at the company.

“At the Shriram Group, digital transformation is a critical mission across its various financial services and insurance businesses with a thrust on innovation. John as the CDO will drive the group’s digital strategies and omni-channel customer experience," it said.

The Shriram Group said it has been championing tech-driven innovation. Shriram City Union Finance recently launched artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled offerings for two-wheeler loans, whereas Shriram Transport Finance is the first company to use blockchain to issue digital fixed deposits.

John has 17 years of experience as a business and digital leader in the financial services industry. Before joining Shriram, he headed corporate strategy and fintech at Bajaj Finance Ltd wherein he has played multiple roles in the digital transformation and business innovation space. He has also worked at fin-tech start-ups for close to six years and notable brands like HDFC Bank and CitiFinancial earlier and is an MBA in finance from Anna University.

D V Ravi, chief executive, Shriram Capital, said, “I am happy to announce Ajay John as our CDO. He will be our digital evangelist, championing the use of technology and practices to augment our long-term digital vision at Shriram, as we lay special focus on creating value through the smart use of digital tools, platforms, AI / ML, and other emerging technologies and I believe this will lead to an overall robust digital ecosystem across the companies."

