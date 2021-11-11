Shriram Capital names Ajay Thomas John as chief digital officer

D V Ravi, chief executive, Shriram Capital, said, “I am happy to announce Ajay John as our CDO. He will be our digital evangelist, championing the use of technology and practices to augment our long-term digital vision at Shriram, as we lay special focus on creating value through the smart use of digital tools, platforms, AI / ML, and other emerging technologies and I believe this will lead to an overall robust digital ecosystem across the companies."