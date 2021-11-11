Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Shriram Capital names Ajay Thomas John as chief digital officer

Shriram Capital names Ajay Thomas John as chief digital officer

Ajay Thomas John, chief digital officer, Shriram Capital.
1 min read . 05:09 PM IST Livemint

  • Before joining Shriram Capital, Ajay Thomas John headed corporate strategy and fintech at Bajaj Finance

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbai: Shriram Capital Ltd on Thursday announced the appointment of Ajay Thomas John as chief digital officer to lead the digital transformation at the company.

Mumbai: Shriram Capital Ltd on Thursday announced the appointment of Ajay Thomas John as chief digital officer to lead the digital transformation at the company.

“At the Shriram Group, digital transformation is a critical mission across its various financial services and insurance businesses with a thrust on innovation. John as the CDO will drive the group’s digital strategies and omni-channel customer experience," it said.

“At the Shriram Group, digital transformation is a critical mission across its various financial services and insurance businesses with a thrust on innovation. John as the CDO will drive the group’s digital strategies and omni-channel customer experience," it said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The Shriram Group said it has been championing tech-driven innovation. Shriram City Union Finance recently launched artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled offerings for two-wheeler loans, whereas Shriram Transport Finance is the first company to use blockchain to issue digital fixed deposits.

John has 17 years of experience as a business and digital leader in the financial services industry. Before joining Shriram, he headed corporate strategy and fintech at Bajaj Finance Ltd wherein he has played multiple roles in the digital transformation and business innovation space. He has also worked at fin-tech start-ups for close to six years and notable brands like HDFC Bank and CitiFinancial earlier and is an MBA in finance from Anna University.

D V Ravi, chief executive, Shriram Capital, said, “I am happy to announce Ajay John as our CDO. He will be our digital evangelist, championing the use of technology and practices to augment our long-term digital vision at Shriram, as we lay special focus on creating value through the smart use of digital tools, platforms, AI / ML, and other emerging technologies and I believe this will lead to an overall robust digital ecosystem across the companies."

MINT PREMIUM See All

UP, Bihar & Jharkhand have given both jabs to less ...

3 Indian Pharma Companies that are Investing Big Time f ...

BoB’s Q2 show leaves much to be desired

All about Falguni Nayar,  billionaire founder of Nykaa

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!