Shriram City Union Finance extends gold loan offerings in 7 north Indian states

“We initiated our approach of lending to the credit-tested customers of Shriram, and have seen strong demand, good credit quality, and no stress on repayments. Our gold loan book as of Dec-21 stands at ₹4,110 cr. We will target growing the gold book to Rs. 15,000-20,000 cr over five years. In South India, we have a strong franchise for gold loans, and the majority of our business comes from this region. We will replicate in the north the best practices that have worked for us and look at profitable growth Pan-India," said Y.S. Chakravarti, MD and CEO, Shriram City. “There is a great opportunity, and immense affinity toward physical assets in India, and gold shines the brightest among them."