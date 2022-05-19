Shriram City Union Finance raises fixed deposit rates by up to 25 basis points

The increased Shriram City FD rates apply to tenors between 36 months to 60 months. The FD rates for 12-24 month tenors remain unchanged, and those for 36-month have been raised 25bps. 48-month tenors are 20bps and 60-month by 15bps. Also, an additional interest of 0.50% per annum will be paid to senior citizen depositors, which was 0.30% earlier. The new rates come into effect 20 May.