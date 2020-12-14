Shriram City Union Finance to raise up to 200 cr via bonds

NEW DELHI : Shriram City Union Finance on Monday said it will raise up to ₹200 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.

The banking and securities management committee of the company at its meeting held on Monday approved issue of non-convertible debentures for an amount of ₹100 crore with green shoe option up to ₹100 crore, aggregating up to 2,000 NCDs amounting to ₹200 crore, Shriram City Union Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The bonds will be in the nature of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, principal protected market linked debentures (PP-MLD).

The non-convertible debentures (NCDs) will be issued on a private placement basis in one or more tranches, it said.

Stock of the company closed 2.08% up at ₹1,068.35 apiece on BSE.

