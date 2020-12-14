Subscribe
Shriram City Union Finance to raise up to 200 cr via bonds
Shriram City Union Finance to raise up to 200 cr via bonds

1 min read . 07:29 PM IST PTI

Shriram City Union Finance's bonds will be in the nature of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, principal protected market linked debentures

NEW DELHI : Shriram City Union Finance on Monday said it will raise up to 200 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.

The banking and securities management committee of the company at its meeting held on Monday approved issue of non-convertible debentures for an amount of 100 crore with green shoe option up to 100 crore, aggregating up to 2,000 NCDs amounting to 200 crore, Shriram City Union Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The bonds will be in the nature of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, principal protected market linked debentures (PP-MLD).

The non-convertible debentures (NCDs) will be issued on a private placement basis in one or more tranches, it said.

Stock of the company closed 2.08% up at 1,068.35 apiece on BSE.

