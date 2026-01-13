Mint Explainer | Inside the Shriram–MUFG deal: Why proxy firms are pushing back
Agnidev Bhattacharyya 7 min read 13 Jan 2026, 03:00 pm IST
Summary
Touted as India's largest cross-border deal in the financial sector, the Shriram Finance-MUFG deal has been given a thumbs up by credit rating agencies. However, the deal has faced scrutiny from two prominent proxy advisors. What are these concerns?
As the extraordinary general meeting for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s proposed investment in Shriram Finance draws closer, the deal has become a talking point among many rating agencies and proxy firms, with divergent views on what's good for the company, and ultimately, its shareholders.
