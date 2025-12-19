Japan's MUFG to invest $4.4 billion for 20% stake in Shriram Finance

MUMBAI: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is set to invest ₹39,618 crore ($4.4 billion) for a 20% stake in Shriram Finance Ltd, marking one of the largest cross-border transactions this year and adding to the growing pipeline of deals in the India-Japan corridor.

The investment will be made through a preferential issuance of equity shares, Shriram Finance (SFL) said in a filing with the stock exchanges on Friday.

The fund infusion will enhance SFL’s capital adequacy, strengthen its balance sheet, and provide long-term growth capital, the company said in the filing. This collaboration is expected to unlock synergies in technology, innovation, and customer engagement, driving sustainable growth while improving access to low-cost liabilities, SFL said.

The transaction combines SFL’s established domestic franchise and extensive distribution network with MUFG Banks’s global expertise and financial strength.

Mint reported on 17 December that MUFG plans to invest $4.5 billion-5 billion for a 20% stake in SFL, valuing the company at $22 billion-25 billion. Shriram notified the stock exchanges about the board meeting on Friday to discuss a proposal to raise funds through a rights issue, preferential allotment, qualified institutional placement, or any other mode.

Adding to momentum MUFG’s investment in SFL has added to the momentum of activity in the financial services space in the Indo-Japan corridor. Notable transactions this year include Mizuho’s majority investment in Avendus and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp’s acquisition of a stake in Yes Bank.

“The entry of MUFG as a key investor reinforces global confidence in India’s financial services sector," Umesh Revankar, executive vice chairman of SFL, said in the statement.

Shares of SFL traded at ₹868 on Friday. They have risen almost 49% this year. The purchase – at a company valuation of ₹1.98 trillion – comes at a premium of about 21.5% to the current market capitalization of SFL.

For the Japanese entity, the investment is a strategic step to establish a foundation in India’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and retail markets and capture the country’s growing domestic demand.

“By providing growth capital to Shriram Finance, we will help drive expansion in segments such as new commercial vehicles and MSME, while enhancing funding capacity and profitability through improved creditworthiness,” MUFG said in a statement.

The MUFG Group has a legacy of over 130 years in India and has already invested about $1.7 billion, with the SFL deal being its largest so far in the country.

Some of the largest strategic transactions as well as deals from financial sponsors have taken place this year. Recent big-ticket deals include Emirates NBD’s acquisition of a majority stake in RBL Bank in a $3 billion transaction, Tata Motors’ $4.5 billion acquisition of Iveco, Capgemini’s $3.3 billion buyout of WNS Global Services, and Schneider Electric’s $6.4 billion deal involving Lauritz Knudsen Electrical & Automation.

Global private equity firm Blackstone acquired a 9.9% stake in Federal Bank for $705 million, while Abu Dhabi-based IHC, through its affiliate Avenir Investment RSC Ltd, bought a 43.46% stake in Samman Capital for $1 billion.

Strategic changes SFL is India’s second-largest non-banking finance company, managing assets of about ₹2.81 trillion as of September. It operates more than 3,000 branches across the country, according to its website.

Established as Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (STFC) in 1979 by R. Thyagarajan alongside AVS Raja and T. Jayaraman, the company listed about five years later. It attracted investments from Telco (now Tata Motors) and Ashok Leyland in the following years.

Over almost five decades, the company has undergone several shifts and strategic changes leading up to the Japanese giant’s investment. Its journey traces back to the mid 2000s when STFC merged with Shriram Industrial Holdings Limited (SIL) and Shriram Overseas Finance Limited (SOFL) and received investments from private equity firms like ChrysCapital and TPG.

About three years ago, Shriram City Union Finance and Shriram Capital were merged into Shriram Transport Finance Company and renamed Shriram Finance. This entity sold an 84.4% stake in Shriram Housing Finance to a Warburg Pincus affiliate for ₹3,929 crore in 2024.

The promoters own 25.39% of SFL, largely through group holding company Shriram Capital, which holds a 17.85% stake. The remaining shareholding is held by public and institutional investors, including the Government of Singapore, which owns 5.41%, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, which holds 1.2%. Shriram Capital is owned by the Shriram Ownership Trust and South Africa’s Sanlam, and also holds a stake in the group’s insurance joint venture with Sanlam, according to various reports.

Mint reported earlier this year on the NBFC reworking its lending strategy amid slower growth in vehicle finance to focus on emerging segments such as renewable energy, merchant credit, fisheries, and supply chain finance. It also entered merchant finance through partnerships with Paytm and PhonePe, disbursing ₹100 crore and ₹50 crore monthly, respectively. It finances merchants linked to Walmart’s Best Price, too.

SFL reported total income of ₹41,859.47 crore in FY25, compared with ₹34,997.61 crore a year earlier. Net profit rose to ₹9,761 crore from ₹7,190.48 crore in FY24.