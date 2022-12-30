Shriram Finance secures $100 million loan from Asian Development Bank

For the Financial Year 2022–2023, Shriram Finance, the largest retail NBFC in the nation, has announced an interim dividend of 150%, or Rs. 15 per equity share with a face value of Rs. 10 each, fully paid up. As of the 30th of September 2022, Shriram Finance, a pioneer in the NBFC sector with a significant rural footprint, claimed to have more than 6.7 million private and corporate customers in India.

