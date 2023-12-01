Companies
Shriram founder bats for a paradigm shift in business
Gopika Gopakumar 6 min read 01 Dec 2023, 12:03 AM IST
Summary
- Thyagarajan’s prognosis isn’t uniformly shared across the group, though.
MUMBAI : The Shriram Group will need to shift its focus from its mainstay lending business to insurance amid tighter regulation and rising competition from banks, said R. Thyagarajan, who founded the financial conglomerate as a chit fund nearly half a century ago.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less