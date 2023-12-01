Shriram founder bats for a paradigm shift in business

“(If) I’m looking at a 10-year scenario, diversification into other financial services (is imperative). In the next 10 years, more bank funding will come into the commercial vehicle (CV) financing segment and NBFCs’ CV business will come down. Banks will provide 80% of the credit requirement of the industry, and NBFCs will be down to 20%. In the next 15 years, it will further come down to 5%. We should focus on diversified enterprises as they will become important for us," Thyagarajan, 86, said in an interview.