Shriram General bets on agents, vehicle makers despite proposed Irdai commission curbs

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (Irdai) September consultation paper proposes zero commission for distribution entities and a 2.5% cap for agents on mandatory third-party cover for new vehicles. For own-damage cover, it proposes caps of 5% for distribution entities and 10% for agents. The changes would limit what insurers can pay to win business through vehicle makers and dealers. Irdai also proposes cutting general insurers’ expenses of management (EoM) limit from 30% to 25% within two years and to 20% within five.