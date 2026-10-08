The second coming: From credit roots, Shriram Group now eyes an equities empire

Mumbai: In the first week of June, a group of 50 executives from Shriram Group’s revamped capital markets business descended on Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort in Chennai, overlooking the tumultuous Bay of Bengal. The offsite had a star attraction: a speech by the 89-year-old founder of the group.
R. Thyagarajan, the octogenarian who set up the group in 1974 to meet the credit demands of India’s underbanked population, wanted to instill a sense of ownership in those present. “Don’t take instructions blindly. Our hierarchy is only for the external world. Internally, we are all equal,” Thyagarajan was quoted as having said at the event.
Metaphorically, what he said internally reflects what the group plans to do externally: democratize access, allowing more people to access investment avenues.
While the group has had some presence in stockbroking through a little-known business in Kolkata, the plan is now to make a big bang entry. Today, Shriram Group is largely known for its lending business; Shriram Finance, the lending arm, pulled in revenue of nearly ₹50,000 crore in 2025-26.
According to group executives, the revamp has three components: mutual funds, direct access to capital markets through a brokerage platform, and wealth. The strategy is to be present in a segment that it so far lacked, allowing existing and new customers of the group to use its services to enter the capital markets.
The process, which started about four years ago with a push to revive a fledgling mutual fund business, is in its final stages now. In February 2022, Mission1 Investments LLC agreed to infuse ₹35 crore in Shriram Asset Management Company, followed by Sanlam—South Africa’s largest asset manager—buying a 23% stake in the AMC in May 2025. The business now manages assets worth ₹1,170 crore.
For the Shriram Group, capitalizing on India’s capital markets and wealth management boom comes late, as many banks and non-banks have already joined the party, all aiming for a slice of this booming market.
According to consulting firm EY, over 100 million Indians could enter long-term investing by 2035, driven by rising participation from smaller cities, young investors, women and digitally connected households.
The combined direct and indirect household ownership of equities reached approximately $800 billion in March 2026, growing at an annualized rate of nearly 30% since March 2020, EY stated in a September report.