Shriram Group seeks to add 2,500 employees in next 18-24 mnths for merged entity

The scheme involves - an amalgamation of Shrilekha Business Consultancy with Shriram Capital (SCL); demerger of undertaking from SCL, carrying on the businesses of Financial Services and other businesses, and the transfer and vesting thereof into Shriram Investment Holdings (SIHL); demerger of undertakings from SCL carrying on the businesses of a) Life Insurance and b) General Insurance, and the transfer and vesting of the same into a) Shriram LI Holdings ("SLIH"), b) Shriram GI Holdings Private Limited ("SGIH") respectively; an amalgamation of SCL (with its remaining undertaking and investments) with Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC); and an amalgamation of Shriram City Union Finance Limited ("SCUP") with STFC.