In a release, following a board meeting, the company said the merger will be carried out through a composite scheme of arrangement and amalgamation. As a part of the merger, Shriram Transport will issue 1.55 shares for every 1 share of SCUF; 0.0978 share for every 1 share of SCL. This translates into SCL shareholders getting 1 share of STFC for every 1 share held by SCL in STFC and SCL shareholders will get 1.55 STFC shares for every 1 share of SCUF held by SCL.