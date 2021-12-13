The Shriram Group on Monday announced a long-awaited reorganisation of its corporate structure, which will involve the merger of Shriram Capital Ltd (SCL) and Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (SCUF) with Shriram Transport Finance Ltd (STFC).

Shriram Capital was so far the holding company for the group's businesses ranging from financial services and insurance to asset management.

Shriram Capital holds nearly 25.56% in Shriram Transport Finance and 33.86% in Shriram City Union Finance, the exchange filing said.

The swap ratio has been fixed at 100 Shriram City shares for 155 Shriram Transport shares, as per an exchange filing.

Shares of Shriram City surged as much as 10.5% following the announcement, while those of Shriram Transport fell as much as 6.5% in Mumbai trading. The name of the merged entity will be changed to Shriram Finance.

The boards of the three firms have approved the merger of SCL and SCUF with STFC. The merger is subject to the approval of shareholders of three companies and regulatory bodies such as the Reserve Bank of India and National Housing Bank, etc.

The merged entity will have a combined Assets Under management (AUM) of more than ₹1.5 trillion and a distribution network of over 3500. All of these would be serviced by a team of 50,000 employees.

The deal could help investors in the group, including billionaire Ajay Piramal and private equity firm TPG Capital, to cash out, Bloomberg News had earlier reported. Shriram Transport is a financier of new and pre-owned trucks, while Shriram City funds purchases of consumer goods and motorcycles.

