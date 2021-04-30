Shriram Housing Finance to foot the bill for customers' covid vaccines

Shriram Housing Finance Ltd (SHFL), an affordable housing finance company, said it will absorb the cost of covid-19 vaccination for customers. The lender said in a statement on Friday that it has always had a customer-first approach and has always believed and supported the well-being and welfare of its customers all through the pandemic. It is a subsidiary of Shriram City Union Finance and began operations in December 2011.

