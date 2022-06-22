Shriram non-banks to cross-sell products in 500 branches in July ahead of merger2 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2022, 10:41 PM IST
- Shriram City Union Finance and Shriram Transport Finance are expected to become one legal entity by October
MUMBAI : Non-bank financiers Shriram City Union Finance and Shriram Transport Finance is set to extend the pilot on cross-selling products from 50 branches to 500 in July to prepare for the proposed merger that was announced in December, YS Chakravarti, chief executive, Shriram City Union said.