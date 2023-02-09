Shriram Pistons to invest ₹222 crore in Takahata Precision India
- Recently, Shriram Pistons & Rings completed the acquisition of EMFI, manufacturers of electric vehicle motors and controllers based in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.
Mumbai: SPR Engenious, a wholly-owned subsidiary Shriram Pistons & Rings, will acquire 75% stake in Takahata Precision India Pvt Ltd. (TPIL) at an enterprise value ₹222 crore, the company said on Thursday.
