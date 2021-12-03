Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Shriram Properties sets price band for IPO at 113-118 a share

Shriram Properties sets price band for IPO at 113-118 a share

The total IPO size will now be at 600 crore against 800 crore earlier
2 min read . 10:12 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • The firm has cut its offer for sale size to 350 crore from 550 crore earlier
  • This will be the second public listing of a property firm after Macrotech Developers Ltd 2500 crore IPO in April

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shriram Properties Ltd initial public offering has set price band of 113-118 a share, valuing the company at 1,752 crore at the top end of the band. Earlier the firm said that its IPO will open on 8 December for subscription and close on 10 December. The firm plans to list on exchanges on 20 December.

Shriram Properties Ltd initial public offering has set price band of 113-118 a share, valuing the company at 1,752 crore at the top end of the band. Earlier the firm said that its IPO will open on 8 December for subscription and close on 10 December. The firm plans to list on exchanges on 20 December.

The firm has cut its offer for sale size to 350 crore from 550 crore earlier. The total IPO size will now be at 600 crore against 800 crore earlier. The offer consists of a fresh issue of 250 crore and an offer for sale of upto 350 crore.

The firm has cut its offer for sale size to 350 crore from 550 crore earlier. The total IPO size will now be at 600 crore against 800 crore earlier. The offer consists of a fresh issue of 250 crore and an offer for sale of upto 350 crore.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

This will be the second public listing of a property firm after Macrotech Developers Ltd 2500 crore IPO in April.

The OFS comprises upto 90.95 crore by Omega TC Sabre Holdings Pte Ltd, upto 8.34 crore by Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd, upto 92.21 crore by TPG Asia SF V Pte Ltd, upto 133.50 crore by Wsi/Wsqi V (XXXII) Mauritius Investors Ltd.

The proceeds from the fresh issue of 200 crore will be used for repayment or pre-payment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the company and its Subsidiaries, Shriprop Structures, Global Entropolis and Bengal Shriram.

As of September 2021, the amount outstanding under its fund-based loan facilities was at Rs695.10 crore.

Currently, Omega TC Sabre Holdings Pte Ltd holds 16.33% stake in the company, TPG Asia SFV Pte Ltd holds 16.56% stake, WSI/WSQI V (XXXII) Mauritius Investors holds 23.97% stake.

Axis Securities Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities Ltd are the book running lead managers to the issue.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Asian Paints vs Berger Paints: Which is Better?

Decoding the data behind GDP, capex and telecom tariffs

Bharat Bond ETF 2032: Low-risk, but perhaps not for eve ...

Bharat Bond ETF 2032: Low-risk, but perhaps not for eve ...

For the fiscal year 2021, the company posted a revenue of 413.50 crore versus 571.96 crore a year ago. Net loss for the year stood at 60.03 crore against 68.18 crore last year.

As of Sep 2021, the company have 29 Completed Projects, representing 16.76 million square feet of Saleable Area, out of which our 24 Completed Projects in the cities of Bengaluru and Chennai accounted for 90.55% of our Saleable Area

The developer, who focuses on affordable and mid-income housing projects, mainly in southern India, saw sales recover to pre-covid levels in the December quarter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!