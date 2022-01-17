MUMBAI: Commercial vehicle financier Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) has partnered with Skill India to train 1,000 drivers to ensure seamless and accident-free transportation of oxygen tankers.

With an objective to streamline the supply chain of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) tankers amid the pandemic, Shriram Transport Finance has launched a CSR initiative- Shriram Seva Sankalp LMO Driver Training. The company aims to upskill 1,000 experienced heavy & medium vehicle drivers to carefully handle and transport cryogenic LMO tankers, a company statement said.

The programme will offer trainees a deep-dive into the theory, hands-on practice on simulator, handling of hazardous cargo tanker and in-plant LMO loading and unloading along with all other safety precautions to be taken, it added.

This will help create a pool of skilled drivers to transport cryogenic medical oxygen tankers, at a time of its growing significance in medical management of COVID-19. After the successful completion of the training program, the drivers will be awarded certificates by Logistics Skill Council.

Skill India is an initiative launched by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in 2015 with an aim to train Indians in different industry-related jobs.

Oxygen shortage along with shortage of drivers with capabilities to handle oxygen tankers were a major concern during the second wave of the pandemic in 2021.

Over 500 drivers successfully completed their training in January 2022, with the company aiming to certify the remaining by March.

Speaking about the initiative, Umesh Revankar, VC & MD, Shriram Transport Finance Company, said, “Drivers have always been an integral part of the Shriram Ecosystem. Thus upskilling drivers and enabling them to be in tandem with the rising needs of the society is a cause that is close to our heart. Since the start of our CSR training program, over 10,000 candidates have been trained to drive heavy and light motor vehicle with ease…"

