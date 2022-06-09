Shriram Transport Finance raises $250 mn from US DFC1 min read . Updated: 09 Jun 2022, 05:29 PM IST
- The funds raised from DFC will enable STFC to provide financing for purchase of new and used vehicles
NEW DELHI: Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd. (STFC), a commercial vehicle financier and a part of the Shriram Group, has raised long-term funding of $250 million from the U.S. International Development Finance Corp. (DFC). The $250 million in external commercial borrowing is a fixed-rate, 10-year loan under STFC’s social finance framework.