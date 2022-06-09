NEW DELHI: Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd. (STFC), a commercial vehicle financier and a part of the Shriram Group, has raised long-term funding of $250 million from the U.S. International Development Finance Corp. (DFC). The $250 million in external commercial borrowing is a fixed-rate, 10-year loan under STFC’s social finance framework.

The funds raised from DFC will enable STFC to provide financing for purchase of new and used vehicles. Proceeds from DFC can be used for the following: vehicle finance for commercial purposes; alternate fuel financing namely through, CNG, LPG and electric vehicles; employment generation through MSME loans, specifically, finance women entrepreneurs; cater to laggard states of the country; and empower and promote the social and economic status of the underserved communities in India.

“…We will help fund more individual operators to buy vehicles into new markets, provide funding towards employment generation in rural areas, and empower more communities to optimise their income and have a better quality of life," said Umesh Revankar, VC & MD, Shriram Transport Finance.

“DFC’s investment in Shriram Transport Finance Company is helping boost economic growth, development, and financial inclusion across India…With DFC’s loan, STFC will also help to green India’s commercial transport sector, a notoriously difficult sector to de-carbonize, by financing alternative fuel and lower-emissions vehicles," said Andrew Herscowitz, chief development officer, DFC.

Besides the DFC loan, STFC had successfully raised $475 million through a 144A bond from the international market at the start of 2022.