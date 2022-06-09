Shriram Transport Finance raises $250 mn from US DFC

The funds raised from DFC will enable STFC to provide financing for purchase of new and used vehicles. Proceeds from DFC can be used for the following: vehicle finance for commercial purposes; alternate fuel financing namely through, CNG, LPG and electric vehicles; employment generation through MSME loans, specifically, finance women entrepreneurs; cater to laggard states of the country; and empower and promote the social and economic status of the underserved communities in India.